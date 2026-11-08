Georgia
35
3rd QTR
00:54
0
Ole Miss
  • Alabama Crimson Tide
    31
    Final
    LSU Tigers
    13
    Vanderbilt Commodores
    25
    Final
    Mississippi State Bulldogs
    23
    Kentucky Wildcats
    6
    Final
    Tennessee Volunteers
    34
  • Alabama Crimson Tide
    31
    Final
    LSU Tigers
    13
    Vanderbilt Commodores
    25
    Final
    Mississippi State Bulldogs
    23
    Kentucky Wildcats
    6
    Final
    Tennessee Volunteers
    34
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By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
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WATCH: Ole Miss fans throw trash after pass interference call helps …
OXFORD, Ms. — Yet again, Georgia finds itself on the road where the home fans are throwing trash in the field.
Connor Riley
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Georgia football live updates, analysis, injury news, score for Ole Miss …
No. 2 Georgia takes on Ole Miss in a Week 10 college football game. Below you can find information on the game time, TV channel, odds and how to watch the game online.
Sarah Spencer
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How Georgia used ‘copycat’ QB to prepare for Ole Miss Trinidad Chambliss
Georgia coach Kirby Smart said the Bulldogs had the ideal player to simulate Ole Miss’ quarterback Trinidad Chambliss in UGA’s practices this week.
Mike Griffith
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ESPN praises 2 Georgia freshmen as Kirby Smart aims to accelerate …
With how well Georgia recruits on an annual basis, it’s of little surprise that it is able to find first-year players that can play winning football.
Connor Riley
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Georgia’s most complete game of the Kirby Smart era? The DawgNation team …
After Georgia’s win against Florida, which was a defensive work of art but the offense didn’t have the most impressive game, Kirby Smart pointed out the Bulldogs haven’t yet …
Sarah Spencer
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