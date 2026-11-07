After Georgia’s win against Florida, which was a defensive work of art but the offense didn’t have the most impressive game, Kirby Smart pointed out the Bulldogs haven’t yet fired on all cylinders this year:

“… We really haven’t played where the offense was clicking completely and the defense was, we haven’t done that yet. But that’s what complementary football is. You’re gonna have an off night, you’re gonna have a mistake, you’re gonna have a turnover.

“Well, can each other, can the two work together to play really good football? And I don’t know when that’s gonna happen for us. But we can be really good if we’re clicking on both sides of the line.”

So for this week’s Feature Friday question, ahead of a massive showdown at Ole Miss, the DN staff answered this question: What’s the most complete game of the Smart era? One where they dominated in every facet, from offense to defense to special teams.

These responses were included in the Nov. 6 installment of the DawgNation newsletter. Each installment of Feature Fridays, the team will answer a prompt, spanning topics from football to tailgating to their favorite moments covering sports.

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Check out our answers below:

Connor Riley: “The TCU and Florida State performances were against overmatched foes. That was not the case when Georgia faced Michigan in the 2021 Orange Bowl. The Bulldogs were coming off a deflating loss to Alabama in the SEC championship game and there were a lot of calls to bench Stetson Bennett.

“Yet he and the Georgia defense rebounded and pounded a worthy Michigan team. The Bulldogs were up 27-3 at halftime and cruised, thanks to a 310-yard passing performance from Bennett. Georgia outgained Michigan 518 to 325, with Nakobe Dean and Derion Kendrick making a number of great defensive plays. This game served as the reminder of how great that team could be.”

The Bulldogs were up 27-3 at halftime and cruised when Georgia faced Michigan in the 2021 Orange Bowl, thanks to a 310-yard passing performance from Stetson Bennett. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation) (Jeff Sentell /Dawgnation)

Georgia cornerback Derion Kendrick holds up the Orange Bowl trophy after being named Defensive MVP following their 34-11 win against Michigan on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation) (Jeff Sentell /Dawgnation)

Brandon Adams: “It’s easy to mention Georgia’s demolition of TCU in the national title game, but I want to highlight a different performance. UGA’s 52-17 beatdown of Ole Miss in 2023 was about as dominant as anything I’ve seen.

“In a season in which both Brock Bowers and Ladd McConkey battled injuries, this was a rare night in which they were able to play together. And the Rebels had no answer for them. It would obviously be nice if the Bulldogs could conjure up more of that magic for this weekend as well.”

Cody Chaffins: “2021 Arkansas. The noon start where the fans showed up early and so did UGA in every phase, winning 37-0. Special teams shined as Dan Jackson blocked a punt and Zamir White score the touchdown. The defense pitched a shutout and held Arkansas to just 167 total yards. Granted, Bennett only threw for 72 yards but that didn’t matter because the Georgia offense ran for 273 yards and three touchdowns.”

Georgia tailback Zamir White (top) celebrates his second touchdown of the day against Arkansas with offensive lineman Warren Ericson on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Athens. (Curtis Compton/AJC) (Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com /AJC)

Kaylee Mansell: “I would absolutely make the case for the 2022 season opener against Oregon (a 49-3 win) as one of the most complete performances of the Smart era. Georgia scored 49 points, totaled 571 yards of offense and averaged 7.6 yards per play while they held Oregon to just three points and 313 total yards.

“This wasn’t just Georgia beating a good opponent. It was Georgia showing that it could dominate an opponent in virtually every area of the game, even after losing several key players from its 2021 national championship team.”

Jeff Sentell: “With covering so many big UGA wins over the last decade, I felt like the complete game had to have a championship on the line. I don’t have to go far to find one with the 2025 SEC championship game. The Bulldogs put to rest any fears that Alabama still owned this series in convincing 28-7 fashion.

“They scored four touchdowns and held Alabama to one trip to the end zone. Gunner Stockton was highly efficient, throwing three touchdowns in his 20-for-26 night. The rushing offense also put up 140-plus yards on the ground. The defense had three sacks, held Ty Simpson to a 19.5 quarterback rating and Alabama ran for minus-3 on the ground.

“Georgia blocked a punt, punted seven times for a 45-yard average, didn’t miss an extra point and added an impressive 24-yard punt return to set up another score. To top all of that off with an SEC title, it’s hard to picture a more complete performance than that.”

Georgia defensive tackle Xzavier McLeod (center back) hits Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson during their SEC championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC) (Jason Getz /AJC Freelancer)

Sarah Spencer: Like my co-workers, I didn’t want to pick a game where Georgia had steamrolled a smaller opponent. And when I asked this question to the team, I actually had a particular game in mind.

To echo Kaylee, it’s the 49-3 win vs. Oregon in 2022. A couple things to remember about that game: Georgia, ranked preseason No. 3, was facing No. 11 Oregon led by Bo Nix (now quarterback for the Denver Broncos).

At the time, this marked the most points scored in a season opener in the Smart era, and it didn’t come against a cupcake opponent.

On the other side, this game concluded with a goal-line stand by the Georgia defense to keep the Ducks out of the end zone. Also, some guy named Malaki Starks (future first-round pick, current Baltimore Ravens safety) had one of the most athletic interceptions you’ll see.

Georgia defender Malaki Starks intercepts a pass during the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game against the Oregon Ducks on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC) (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com /Dawgnation)