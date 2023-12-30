FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Kirby Smart and his Georgia football program have embraced the moment.

The No. 6-ranked Bulldogs are looking to send their senior class out with a school-record 50th victory, along with what would be the seventh straight bowl win.

Georgia and Florida State kick off at 4 p.m. on Saturday at Hard Rock Stadium in the Orange Bowl in Miami Gardens.

“They want to go out on top,” Smart said. “They don’t want their last Georgia outing to be what was the SEC Championship.”

Here are 3 three things to know about today’s matchup:

Carson Beck sharp

UGA coaches have commented on the strong practices quarterback Carson Beck has enjoyed during the bowl preparation.

“I would say more pressure lifted off of him,” Smart said, asked of Beck’s strong performances.

“Instead of carrying that burden of that

decision, he wanted to get that over and focus on the Orange Bowl and didn’t want to have to answer questions about that down here.

“He wanted to be at his best. He wanted to lead his team. I thought that was a good decision.”

Kirby’s Florida State degree

Smart spent two years as a graduate assistant on Bobby Bowden’s Florida State coaching staff in 2002 and 2003.

“Two of the best years I had,” Smart said. “I got a graduate degree from FSU and was able to be 45 minutes from my hometown and just a tremendous experience for me.”

Smart, of course, got his undergraduate degree from the Georgia business school and was an academic All-SEC selection.

3 out of 4

A Georgia win over Florida State would mark the third bowl season win over an undefeated team in the past four years for the Bulldogs.

Georgia beat an undefeated Cincinnati team in 2020 that was also left out of the CFP, coming from behind to top the Bearcats in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.

The Bulldogs beat an unbeaten Michigan team win the 2021 CFP Semifinal Orange Bowl game the first of the school-record 29-straight wins.

Flashback

Smart and Florida State coach Mike Norvell had a playful exchange after the Georgia head coach was asked to reflect on his time as an assistant coach at Valdosta State and said his favorite memory was beating Central Arkansas.

“I knew you were going to bring that up,” said Norvell, who was a receiver on that Central Arkansas team.

Valdosta State rallied from 31-7 down at halftime in that 2001 game, coming back to win 42-34.

“Good halftime adjustments there,” Norvell said.

“That’s crazy,” Smart said, “31-7, and I’m like, I can’t believe we came back and won this game.”