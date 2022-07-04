New Georgia basketball coach Mike White has early ACC tests in Georgia Tech, Notre Dame

Georgia basketball coach Mike White does not have time for a slow start to his first season in Athens. The 2017 SEC Coach of the Year will get a chance to boost his nonconference resume with a couple of key ACC opponents before conference play tips off in January. White’s first rivalry game will come against Georgia Tech on Dec. 6 at McCamish Pavilion. The 2022 hardwood edition of “Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate” will be White’s first time facing the Yellow Jackets in his 11 combined years of coaching in the Southeast.

The Bulldogs will try to win their third straight game at Georgia Tech, something they have not done since the 1929-1930 season. An 88-78 home loss to Georgia Tech last season snapped a dominant five-year win streak for Georgia. UGA bested its inner-city rivals by an average of 15.4 points over that time. Last year’s loss adds some significance to White’s first rivalry game, as the new coach will try to prevent the Yellow Jackets from garnering a win streak of their own.

The Bulldogs have another intriguing ACC matchup on tap in December. Georgia will face Notre Dame in the third annual Holiday Hoopsgiving event on Dec. 18 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. Notre Dame is 2-1 all-time against UGA, with all three previous games occurring at neutral sites. All three games have been decided by one possession. The Fighting Irish took the first matchup, an 88-85 win at the 1994 Super Shootout at The Omni in Atlanta. After a double-overtime loss in 2010, Georgia beat Notre Dame 61-57 in the consolation round of the Progressive CBE Classic in Kansas City, MO.