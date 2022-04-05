Veteran wave of former 5-star prospects to determine 2022 Georgia football success

Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more. Georgia football turning next wave of 5-star prospects during spring practice Broderick Jones still has a hard time believing it happened the way that it did. Coming off the bench in the National Championship game as a redshirt freshman and helping engineer Georgia’s offensive turnaround. He came in at left tackle, allowing Jamaree Salyer to move right guard. Related: Broderick Jones poised for stardom, former 5-star realizing potential at Georgia

For Jones, he had gotten some experience over the course of the season at left tackle. But it doesn’t compare to the experience he got in the win over Alabama. He needed it too, as he’s now replacing Salyer on an every-down basis for the Bulldogs. “That is a huge dream that any kid who plays on the college level dreams for,” Jones said. “I know I didn’t play as much and I didn’t start, but I felt like I have gotten better over the last seasons that I have been here. I’ve been preparing myself to step up when my name is called.”

Like Salyer, Jones himself was a 5-star prospect. He signed as a member of the 2020 signing class, one of four to do so from that cycle. Salyer is not the lone former 5-star prospect Georgia must replace, with Zamir White, George Pickens, Nakobe Dean and Travon Walker are all also off to the NFL. Fortunately for Georgia, the Bulldogs have continued to land 5-star prospects, including five in the 2022 recruiting cycle. Expecting any of those players to step right in at Georgia would be a tough ask. Daylen Everette, Malaki Starks, Mykel Williams, Jaheim Singletary and Marvin Jones Jr. might one day be great players for Georgia, yet they only have to look at Jones’ wait for playing time to understand that nothing is given.

But some of those older, more seasoned 5-star prospects are poised to blossom. Nolan Smith is likely to be the face — and voice — of the program this season. He’s seen his role with the team steadily increase each season he’s been in Athens. Kelee Ringo became a household name with his game-clinching interception against Alabama. He’s expected to take a big step forward at the cornerback position, in addition to becoming a better leader for the defense. Nolan has been tremendous at being vocal when things aren’t going right, Kelee has done a good job with that,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “Really a lot of guys you can just see them trying to assert themselves and encourage more than discouraging.” Then there is Jalen Carter, Georgia’s massive defensive tackle. Like Ringo and Jones, he’s already found a way to make an impact at Georgia during his first two seasons. But with Georgia reloading on the defensive line, Carter will now become the focal point for opposing offenses. He’ll be the one commanding double teams this year, instead of Jordan Davis. Related: Kirby Smart wants Jalen Carter to follow example set by Devonte Wyatt At Georgia’s inside linebacker position, the Bulldogs will be eager to learn what they have in Smael Mondon and Xavian Sorey. The former is out this spring with a shoulder injury, while the latter is still learning the finer points of the inside linebacker position. It’s actually another 2021 signee, Jamon Dumas-Johnson, who seems to be making waves at the position for Georgia.