New Georgia women’s basketball coach Katie Abrahamson-Henderson reloads roster with transfer talent

Katie Abrahamson-Henderson does not want to rebuild Georgia women’s basketball. She simply plans to reload. Georgia’s new head coach is taking seasoned talent from all over the country — including her previous school — instead of solely focusing on starting over, recruiting, and developing players for the future.

UGA wasted no time hiring Abraham-Henderson after six seasons of coaching at UCF. She was officially brought on just three days after former coach Joni Taylor announced her move to coach Texas A&M. Abraham-Henderson, commonly known as ‘Coach Abe,’ was challenged with replacing a plethora of transfers and graduated seniors that included Georgia’s top five scorers from last season. The new coach responded by landing six transfers and four incoming freshmen of her own.

Three of the coach’s incoming transfers were key components to her UCF team last season, which shattered several school records. The Knights won the AAC regular season and tournament championship, had a program-best 26-4 overall record and had the highest NCAA Tournament bid in school history with a No. 7 seed. UCF also boasted the top scoring defense in the country, allowing just 47.8 points per game. Leading that team was the first Knight to follow Abraham-Henderson to Athens, Diamond Battles. The fifth year point guard led her team in scoring with 13.9 points, 3.4 assists, 2.1 steals and 36 minutes per game.

Battles was named the AAC’s Player of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year, Tournament MVP, and was a unanimous first-team All-AAC selection. “Diamond Battles is one of the nation’s most elite players, and I look forward to seeing the impact she will have on this program.” Abraham-Henderson said, per a school release. “Diamond has a ‘Dawg’ mentality on the court — she is a relentless defender who can score and distribute the basketball as a next-level point guard.” Fellow Knights Alisha Lewis and Brittney Smith joined Battles in Athens shortly after her decision. Lewis, who led her former team in assists (3.7) and steals (2.6), shot an eyebrow-raising 41.6% from 3-point range last season. The senior guard also averaged over 31 minutes per game. “[Alisha] is a high IQ combo guard who led our team at UCF in both assists and steals,” Abraham-Henderson said. “She can score in multiple ways and defend at a high level.” Smith’s 10.8 points and 6 rebounds per game combined with her team-leading 54% field goal percentage helped her earn AAC Sixth Player of the Year honors last season. The fifth year forward will add some veteran length to a roster that just lost its top scorer, rebounder, and blocker in Jenna Staiti this offseason.

“Brittney is one of the most talented forwards in the country,” Abraham-Henderson said. “From her freshman year until now, she has developed an inside/out game that makes her an extremely talented forward.” Georgia also received two fifth year players from the Big 12 this summer. Point forward Audrey Warren helped lead Texas to consecutive Elite Eight appearances while averaging 8.3 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 1.8 assists in 2022. Warren also shot 39.3% from the 3-point line. Forward Kari Niblack averaged 7.6 points, 4 rebounds, and 1.7 blocks per game for West Virginia last season. Niblack is a three-time All-Big 12 honorable mention selection. Georgia also received one intraconference transfer in former Vanderbilt guard De’Mauri Flournoy. Flournoy, a Carrollton product and former top 100 prospect, averaged 3.8 points, 1 rebound, and 0.9 assists per game in her freshman season. ‘Coach Abe’ added two freshmen guards, Savannah Henderson and Stefanie Ingram, and two freshmen forwards in Fatima Diakhate and Amiya Evans to her roster. The Bulldogs also return key contributors in Javyn Nicholson and Malury Bates.