clock iconclock icon
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
ProfileProfileYoutubeVisit our Youtube page.

ATHENS — When you practice as physically as Georgia does during the month of August, you’re bound to have some injuries. That is the case for Georgia as it enters its week 1 matchup against UT-Martin.

Head coach Kirby Smart updated Georgia’s lengthy list of injuries.

Ladd McConkey was not seen at last week’s media-viewing portion of practice and is dealing with some soreness. He has been dealing with a back injury but he practiced on Saturday and Smart expects him to be ready to go.

Linebacker Smael Mondon has been making progress as he recovers from a foot injury he suffered in April. Georgia will be without fellow inside linebacker Raylen Wilson as he recovers from a hyper-extended knee.

Georgia is very banged up at the running back position, as the Bulldogs lost Branson Robinson for the season with a ruptured patella tendon. Kendall Milton has been dealing with a hamstring injury while Daijun Edwards has an MCL sprain.

“Daijun is dealing with an MCL but he’s doing great. He’s going to be able to practice today,” Smart said. “It happened in the second scrimmage, he’s bounced back pretty good from that. He’s been dealing with a hamstring almost all of camp. He feels 80/90 percent. We’re hopeful to get him back. We feel good about both of those guys.”

Cornerback Kamari Lassiter is also questionable entering the first game of the season as he has been dealing with a foot injury for much of fall camp. Georgia has Julian Humphrey, Daylen Everette and Nyland Green all vying to start opposite Lassiter but each could see an expanded role if Georgia elects to hold Lassiter out for the opener against UT-Martin.

It wasn’t all bad for Georgia on the injury front in August. Georgia saw defensive linemen Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins and Mykel Williams both work their way back from foot injuries. Both are expected to play for the Bulldogs.

Georgia also saw offensive tackle Earnest Greene avoid a serious injury after he tweaked his ankle during the team’s second scrimmage. He was back at practice last week and is expected to start at left tackle for Georgia against UT-Martin.

Georgia’s game against UT-Martin is set for a 6 p.m. ET start time on ESPN+.

Georgia football-UT Martin: Injury report for Week 1

  • Branson Robinson -- patella tendon, out for the season
  • Lawson Luckie -- ankle, out
  • Earnest Greene -- ankle, probable
  • Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins -- foot, probable
  • Ladd McConkey -- back, probable
  • Smael Mondon -- foot, questionable
  • David Daniel-Sisavanh -- turf toe, questionable
  • Kendall Milton -- hamstring, questionable
  • Daijun Edwards -- MCL sprain, questionable
  • Kamari Lassiter -- foot, questionable
  • Jackson Meeks -- foot, questionable
  • De’Nylon Morrissette -- groin, questionable
  • Raylen Wilson -- knee, doubtful
  • Joenel Aguero -- hamstring, doubtful
  • Chris Peal -- turf toe, doubtful
ArticleArticle Related
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Georgia football-UT Martin: Live updates, injury report, what coaches and …
The Georgia Bulldogs will open the 2023 season on Saturday, Sept. 2 against UT-Martin. Below you can find live updates, an injury report and what Kirby Smart and Georgia …
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Kirby Smart singles out 3 Georgia players who had great fall camps
ATHENS — Having once been one himself at Georgia, Kirby Smart loves an underdog story as much or more than anyone else in college football.
Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Cover 4 on Georgia football: The DawgNation staff predictions for the …
DawgNation’s “Cover 4″ concept is a timely content piece on DawgNation.com. This edition kicks off a series of posts where DawgNation staffers Brandon Adams, Mike Griffith, …
Jeff Sentell
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
How Brock Bowers brings out the best in Georgia football: ‘I call him …
ATHENS — When someone is able to beat Brock Bowers at something, they won’t hesitate to offer it up. Even if they’re quick to undermine their own success by praising Bowers …
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle Most Read
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Georgia football injury report: The latest on Ladd McConkey, Smael …

Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Kirby Smart singles out 3 Georgia players who had great fall camps

Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Kirby Smart: ‘Carson Beck could have been our quarterback that entire …

Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Georgia football-UT Martin: Live updates, injury report, what coaches …

Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

How Brock Bowers brings out the best in Georgia football: ‘I call him …

Connor Riley
Get the Latest Dawgnation News

Don't miss breaking news!

Sign up for the DawgNation Newsletter!

© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Terms of UsePrivacy Policy.

California Privacy Notice and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about careers @ Careers at Cox Enterprises.