Slow-starting Dawgs have plenty of room for improvement

But Smart admitted after the game that Georgia deliberately didn’t go to Bowers as much as they could have, wanting to “get the ball to other guys.”
And, despite Ladd McConkey being held out of the game with a back injury and fellow receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint serving a suspension, a couple of young players — Mehki Mews and C.J. Smith — stepped up. Smith caught 2 passes for 57 yards, 47 of which came on one play. Mews looked like a star in the making, catching 3 passes for 75 yards and a touchdown (on a play where he caught a screen pass behind the line and then broke free, making some nice moves and showing good speed, for a 54-yard score). He also was productive returning a couple of punts and a kickoff. Transfer receiver Dominic Lovett had a so-so day, catching 3 passes but dropping some, too. He needs to work on holding on to the ball in a contested catch.
While Georgia’s running game up the middle against a stacked defense wasn’t particularly impressive — again, the offensive line didn’t control the line of scrimmage most of the game, with Smart conceding that “There were times we didn’t get the movement we should” — the Dawgs’ corps of running backs, depleted by injuries, had a decent day, led by Kendall Milton, who had a net of 53 yards on 9 carries. Roderick Robinson added 50 yards and a TD on 8 carries, and Andrew Paul and Cash Jones saw playing time, with Jones also catching 4 passes for 25 yards.
Georgia definitely needs improvement across the board to get back to the level of last year’s dynamic and explosive offense. Getting some injured players back will help, and Beck and his receivers hopefully will be more on the same page as the season progresses.
Still, the offense is an area of concern. (Former UGA QB Aaron Murray, the color analyst on the telecast, graded Beck a B- or C+ and the overall offense a C.)
On special teams, freshman placekicker Peyton Woodring went 6-for-6 on PATs and made field goals covering 23 and 33 yards. He is the first true freshman placekicker to make his debut in the season opener since 2012. Jared Zirkel kicked off 9 times, 7 of which were touchbacks.