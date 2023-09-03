Slow-starting Dawgs have plenty of room for improvement

As for the other notable offensive debut — Bobo replacing the departed Todd Monken — the results, again, were mixed. Despite the UTM defense loading up against the run, there were too many vanilla calls resulting in negligible runs up the middle (when the Dawgs were having much more success running on the outside), and it took quite a while before we saw the Dawgs testing the Skyhawks’ secondary with deep throws. (Of course, if the OL had been playing up to the Georgia standard, those calls would have looked a lot better.)

Defensive back Javon Bullard tackles UT Martin tight end DJ Nelson after a short gain. (Jason Getz/AJC) (Jason Getz /Dawgnation)

The worst offensive play call came late in the first half, when Georgia got inside the Skyhawks’ 5-yard line on a long pass to Missouri transfer Dominic Lovett, but Bobo then called a run up the middle (with no timeouts left and the clock running out). That run lost a yard and Beck had to spike the ball to stop the clock. He failed to connect with a receiver in the end zone on the next play. Having to settle for a field goal on that drive sort of summed up the first half, and the disgusted expression on Smart’s face spoke volumes.

However, it was encouraging to see Bobo letting the two backup quarterbacks put the ball in the air in the third and fourth quarters, despite the outcome of the game being a settled matter. (Of course, the thin ranks in the depleted running corps might have had something to do with that.)

Overall, Georgia amassed 559 yards of total offense on 70 plays.

Also on the plus side, Bowers was his usual reliable self in the three quarters or so that he was in the game, catching 5 passes for 77 yards — 60 of them after the catch. There’s no one better than No. 19 after the catch. Additionally, Bowers also scored on a 3-yard jet sweep.