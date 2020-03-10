Georgia sports roundup: Anthony Edwards wins SEC Freshman of the Year, baseball set to face Georgia Southern, No. 1 Florida

Anthony Edwards dazzled Georgia basketball fans all season with his play, and while as a team it may not have been a successful season, the freshman from Atlanta did earn some individual recognition. On Tuesday, the SEC announced that Edwards won its Freshman of the Year Award. This is the first time since the award was created back in 2001 that a Bulldogs has won the award.

In his debut season, Edwards averaged 19.5 points per game for the Bulldogs to go along with 5.3 rebounds and 1.4 steals a game. He also landed on the All-Freshman team and was named Second Team All-SEC. Edwards was the highest-rated signee the Georgia basketball team has ever landed and from an individual standpoint, he has lived up to that hype. He is also still expected to be the No. 1 draft pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. The Georgia basketball team went 15-16 during the regular season this year and 5-13 in SEC play. The Bulldogs will resume play on Wednesday when they take on Ole Miss in the SEC Tournament. Georgia will have to win five games in five days just to have any hope of making the NCAA tournament this year. The SEC tournament will be held in Nashville, Tenn. Georgia baseball prepares for matchups against No. 1 Florida, Georgia Southern The No. 3 ranked Georgia baseball team has gotten off to an excellent start this season. The Bulldogs swept rival Georgia Tech earlier this year and are coming off a three-game sweep of UMass as well. But Georgia’s schedule and slate are about to get much more difficult starting this week, as the Bulldogs pay a visit to the No. 1 ranked Florida Gators for a three-game series starting on Friday. Florida enters the contest with a perfect 16-0 record, even better than Georgia’s 16-2 mark. This will be the first SEC series for both teams and also the only time these two meet during the regular season.