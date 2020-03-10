Georgia sports roundup: Anthony Edwards wins SEC Freshman of the Year, baseball set to face Georgia Southern, No. 1 Florida
Anthony Edwards dazzled Georgia basketball fans all season with his play, and while as a team it may not have been a successful season, the freshman from Atlanta did earn some individual recognition.
On Tuesday, the SEC announced that Edwards won its Freshman of the Year Award. This is the first time since the award was created back in 2001 that a Bulldogs has won the award.
In his debut season, Edwards averaged 19.5 points per game for the Bulldogs to go along with 5.3 rebounds and 1.4 steals a game. He also landed on the All-Freshman team and was named Second Team All-SEC.
Edwards was the highest-rated signee the Georgia basketball team has ever landed and from an individual standpoint, he has lived up to that hype. He is also still expected to be the No. 1 draft pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.
The Georgia basketball team went 15-16 during the regular season this year and 5-13 in SEC play. The Bulldogs will resume play on Wednesday when they take on Ole Miss in the SEC Tournament. Georgia will have to win five games in five days just to have any hope of making the NCAA tournament this year. The SEC tournament will be held in Nashville, Tenn.
Georgia baseball prepares for matchups against No. 1 Florida, Georgia Southern
The No. 3 ranked Georgia baseball team has gotten off to an excellent start this season. The Bulldogs swept rival Georgia Tech earlier this year and are coming off a three-game sweep of UMass as well.
But Georgia’s schedule and slate are about to get much more difficult starting this week, as the Bulldogs pay a visit to the No. 1 ranked Florida Gators for a three-game series starting on Friday.
Florida enters the contest with a perfect 16-0 record, even better than Georgia’s 16-2 mark. This will be the first SEC series for both teams and also the only time these two meet during the regular season.
Before visiting the Gators through the Bulldogs have some business to take care of during the midweek as they have two games scheduled against Georgia Southern. The first game will be played on Tuesday in North Augusta, S.C. before facing the Eagles again on Wednesday in Statesboro, Ga.
The Eagles beat Georgia last week at Foley Field by a score of 6-3. Georgia will start C.J. Smith on Tuesday, while the Eagles will throw Rhett Gay on the mound.
Georgia softball wins series against South Carolina
The Georgia softball team won its opening SEC series of its season thanks to taking two out of three games from the No. 15 South Carolina Gamecocks this past weekend.
The No. 13 Bulldogs dropped the opening 4-2 before coming back to win 6-5 in extra innings on Saturday to even the series. Georgia then went off for 11 runs in Sunday’s finale, coasting to an 11-3 run-rule victory.
Georgia is now 22-5 on the season and set to host Furman on Wednesday. The two sides will play a doubleheader, with the first game at 2 p.m. ET. Georgia resumes SEC play on Friday when it visits the Arkansas Razorbacks. Arkansas lost its opening series to Alabama and has a 17-6 record at this point in the season.
