Georgia basketball game against Columbus State cancelled due to COVID-19

The Georgia men’s basketball team was set to make its debut on Tuesday against the Columbus State Cougars on Tuesday.

That will no now longer be the case after it was learned that there were positive COVID-19 results for Columbus State. The game has been cancelled and will not be made up.

“This is obviously a situation unlike any other I’ve had to deal with in my 31 seasons of coaching college basketball,” Georgia basketball coach Tom Crean said. “I said just yesterday how this season already was a surreal experience all around. This is truly that. We’re extremely disappointed for our players and for our fans. We were so excited to play today. To all our fans, bear with us. It’s going to be this kind of year in college basketball. We certainly hope for the best for Columbus State’s program, both health wise and during the season.“

Georgia is now scheduled to begin its 2020-21 season on Sunday when the Bulldogs host Florida A&M at 2:00 p.m. That game was only finalized yesterday after Gardner-Webb, Georgia’s initial opponent for Sunday, discovered positive COVID-19 tests within its team.