Georgia basketball releases 2018-19 schedule
The full regular season schedule for Georgia’s 2018-19 season has now been released, with the SEC and non-conference dates solidified.
The Bulldogs first game of the Tom Crean era will be played on Nov. 9, when the Bulldogs host Savannah State. The yearly game against Georgia Tech is set for Dec. 22, the Saturday before Christmas. Other key non-conference games include home contests against Arizona State(Dec. 15) and Texas(Jan. 26) and a tournament that will be in the Cayman Islands.
The SEC slate begins on Jan. 5, when the Bulldogs visit Tennessee, last year’s regular season co-champion. Georgia also sees Kentucky visit Stegeman Coliseum on Jan. 15. Then on Jan. 19 Florida visits Georgia.
Georgia wraps up its 2018-19 regular season on March 9 when it visits South Carolina. The SEC Tournament is will take place from March 13-17 this year. The tournament will return to Nashville, Tenn.
“All in all, when you have a league with this many formidable teams you are going to be challenged every day to have the mental and physical toughness needed to compete,” Crean said. “Execution and staying connected on both ends will be tested, and we will need ‘the Steg’ to be at a fever pitch every time we step on the court.”