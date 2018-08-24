Around the Dawghouse will bring you daily updates from what people and publications are saying about Georgia, from inside and outside of Athens.

Georgia basketball releases 2018-19 schedule

The full regular season schedule for Georgia’s 2018-19 season has now been released, with the SEC and non-conference dates solidified.

The Bulldogs first game of the Tom Crean era will be played on Nov. 9, when the Bulldogs host Savannah State. The yearly game against Georgia Tech is set for Dec. 22, the Saturday before Christmas. Other key non-conference games include home contests against Arizona State(Dec. 15) and Texas(Jan. 26) and a tournament that will be in the Cayman Islands.