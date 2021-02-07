Georgia basketball game against Texas A&M postponed, will now play Tennessee on Wednesday

The Georgia basketball team will get a chance to push its winning streak to four on Wednesday. But it will not be against the team it was originally set to face, as the game against Texas A&M has been postponed due to COVID-19 issues with Texas A&M.

Instead, the Bulldogs will now visit the No. 11 Tennessee Volunteers on Wednesday. The two teams were originally set to meet on March 3, but that game will now tip at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN2 on Wednesday.

The SEC announced the schedule change, as Texas A&M and Florida are dealing with COVID issues within their respective programs. Neither team played on Saturday, while A&M’s game against Vanderbilt had also postponed earlier in the week.

A make-up date for Georgia’s game against Texas A&M has not been announced.

The Bulldogs are coming off a 73-70 win over Vanderbilt on Saturday. Following the win, Georgia basketball coach Tom Crean spoke about the difficulties of this season.

“Tomorrow is not promised to you in college basketball,” Crean said. “It could happen to us tomorrow it could happen to anybody. So, you just want to do the very best you can do at controlling what you can control, which is your preparation, your attitude, your energy, the togetherness you have with your teammates and being excited to play.

“I think that says a lot about it, and I am really proud of the way they played.”

Georgia is 12-6 on the season and 5-6 in SEC play. Tennessee is 13-4 and 6-4 in SEC games. The Volunteers beat Kentucky on Saturday.