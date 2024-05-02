ATHENS -- Georgia senior Jayda Kearney, who ranks in the national top 20 in home runs, has led her team to fifth place in the SEC standings. Kearney’s offensive prowess will power the ninth-ranked Bulldogs in their final regular season series against Mississippi State this weekend. A New Jersey native, Kearney breaks down about her decision to commit to UGA, her approach at the plate and what she wants her legacy to be after graduation.

(This interview has been edited for clarity.)

Q: As a senior, what has this journey as a UGA softball player meant to you looking back?

A: It’s meant a lot. A lot of the seniors, for the most part, they came in with me as a freshman, so they became like my best friends. So, obviously, this is a big deal, and we’re just trying to make the most of it.

Q: What brought you and has kept you at UGA for the past four years?

A: When I first came to Georgia, it was a beautiful campus. I thought there were amazing coaches. I always knew I wanted to play for a big softball school. Once I got here, the atmosphere was just amazing. I feel like I’ve been able to grow so much as a person and as a player. It’s just been a really amazing experience.

Q: Who has encouraged you the most in your softball career?

A: Honestly, a little bit of everyone, obviously my parents, and then definitely (head coach) Tony Baldwin. Your parents aren’t always there, and (he has) helped me get through the hard times playing softball and been able to gas me up.

Q: What do you think the most important focus will be for the team going into the SEC tournament?

A: Just making sure we bring the energy and have fun. I mean, we’re as good as anyone else. We can go just as far as we want to as long as we make sure we keep having fun.

Q: How does this season differ in conference play from last season?

A: It’s always tough. People are always going to be giving you their best. So it’s kind of the same honestly, just constant back and forth. You never know; no one’s guaranteed a win.

Q: As a nationwide home run leader, how do you adapt to different pitching styles?

A: I just try not to think about it too much. (I try) to stay out of my head, do my thing and let my body do what it knows how to do.

Q: What would you say is the key to a successful at-bat?

A: Seeing as many pitches as you can and getting the best swing off as you can.

Q: What has the fan support this season meant to you and the team?

A: It’s been huge. I mean, every weekend getting to see the stands filled. Sometimes everybody can’t even come into our games because we’re at capacity and just hearing the energy. Even like the little girls cheering for us. It’s just awesome.

Q: What legacy do you want to leave at UGA once this season comes to an end?

A: Just that I gave it my all. And I put my heart on the field and I did as much as I could.

Rylie Livingston is a student in the Sports Media Certificate program at the University of Georgia’s Carmical Sports Media Institute.