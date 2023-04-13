Next Generation: While he’s made a big impact this spring, get to know the real Lawson Luckie story

This is the fifth installment of a DawgNation series featuring the “Next Generation” of Georgia football players from the 2023 class. 4-star Lawson Luckie wound up rated as the nation’s No. 8 TE and the No. 143 overall prospect on the 247Sports Composite. On3 had him as the No. 8 TE and at No. 144 on its Industry Ranking scale. ========================================== EDITOR’S NOTE: DawgNation wrote a substantial profile last fall on legacy commitment Lawson Luckie. He’s now practicing with the team. While he is the “Next Generation” profile for this piece, the feeling is that story is the one the Georgia football fan base needs to read about Luckie. That story follows below, but with an opening section that encompasses how he has looked so far during spring practice with the ‘Dawgs as a mid-year enrollee.

End zones. The suggestion here is to think about end zones when it comes to a high school All-American Georgia legacy that is now a freshman at UGA. That’s Norcross High School graduate Lawson Luckie.

Luckie, the son of former Bulldog Mike Luckie, has kicked up a lot of dust during his first spring practice in Athens. He made a lot of early waves last December and January as he got to take part in bowl practices. Kirby Smart shared some extensive comments about Luckie of late. He said “he’s grown up a lot” during his evaluation of what Luckie has shown the staff this spring.

The fact the team is really kicking the tires this spring bodes well for his ability to make a real contribution this fall. If Luckie continues to make progress with his blocking, that seems possible. There’s the thought here that not every team this fall will have the same athletes on the edge that he has to deal with every practice with the Bulldogs. We won’t heap too much praise on the young freshman prior to seeing him make plays in the SEC, but the daily Georgia practice crucible tends to be an accurate pressure cooker about whether a young player can handle the best conference in America. Luckie has already reached the end zones multiple times for the ‘Dawgs in scrimmages and in practice sessions. For most in the stands every Saturday, that’s how they will measure the sort of impact and the career that Luckie will have in Athens. But for someone who really knows this family’s story, the end zone takes on another context altogether. It will be hard not to think of the west end zone when it comes to Luckie. There is no doubt to this reporter that Luckie’s greatest joys as a Bulldog will not come from when he reaches the end zone.