Welcome to "DawgNation Next Generation" In this series, our Jeff Sentell and Kaylee Mansell discuss the impact that these incoming freshman will have on the Georgia team.

Next Generation: Georgia football freshman DE Joseph Jonah-Ajonye
This is the third installment of an annual DawgNation series on the “Next Generation” of Georgia football players from each signing class. 5-star Joseph Jonah-Ajonye enrolled …
Next Generation: Why Georgia football freshman LB Justin Williams really …
This is the second installment of an annual DawgNation series on the “Next Generation” of Georgia football players from each signing class. 5-star Justin Williams enrolled in …
Next Generation: Why expectations higher than rainbows are nothing new for …
This is the first installment of an annual DawgNation series on the “Next Generation” of Georgia football players from each signing class. 5-star Ellis Robinson IV enrolled …
Next Generation: Georgia freshman Tyler Williams is the prototype for a …
This is the 12th installment of a DawgNation series featuring the “Next Generation” of Georgia football players from the 2023 class. 4-star Tyler Williams wound up rated as …
Next Generation: Georgia freshman linebacker CJ Allen grew up dreaming of …
This is the 11th installment of a DawgNation series featuring the “Next Generation” of Georgia football players from the 2023 class. 4-star CJ Allen wound up rated as the …
Justus Terry flip to USC only further validates Kirby Smart’s stance …

Georgia teammates eager to see Damon Wilson blossom after impressive …

Details emerge: Reckless driving led to Trevor Etienne traffic stop …

Georgia football podcast: 2 questions UGA should ask after 5-star …

Georgia basketball coach Mike White: ‘Let’s go do the same thing to …

