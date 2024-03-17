Next Generation: Georgia football freshman LB Justin Williams really is too good to be true

clock iconclock icon
By Jeff Sentell, Dawgnation Staff
ProfileProfileFacebookVisit our Facebook page.InstagramVisit our Instagram page.

Welcome to Next Generation, sponsored by Pella Window & Door. In this series, our Jeff Sentell and Kaylee Mansell discuss the impact that these incoming freshman will have on the Georgia team.

ArticleArticle Latest Next Generation
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Next Generation: Georgia football freshman LB Justin Williams really is …
This is the second installment of an annual DawgNation series on the “Next Generation” of Georgia football players from each signing class. 5-star Justin Williams enrolled in …
Jeff Sentell
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Next Generation: Why expectations higher than rainbows are nothing new for …
This is the first installment of an annual DawgNation series on the “Next Generation” of Georgia football players from each signing class. 5-star Ellis Robinson IV enrolled …
Jeff Sentell
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Next Generation: Georgia freshman Tyler Williams is the prototype for a …
This is the 12th installment of a DawgNation series featuring the “Next Generation” of Georgia football players from the 2023 class. 4-star Tyler Williams wound up rated as …
Jeff Sentell
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Next Generation: Georgia freshman linebacker CJ Allen grew up dreaming of …
This is the 11th installment of a DawgNation series featuring the “Next Generation” of Georgia football players from the 2023 class. 4-star CJ Allen wound up rated as the …
Jeff Sentell
GalleryGallery
clock iconclock icon
PHOTOS: Georgia football LB CJ Allen is part of the Next Generation from …
Georgia freshman linebacker CJ Allen enrolled early this spring and has been practicing with the team. Allen was an All-American LB in the class of 2023. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation)
ArticleArticle Most Read
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

What we learned about Georgia football following first week of spring …

Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Junkyard Mail: Which will be tougher, Bama or Texas?

Bill King
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

March Madness for Georgia basketball: Why the Bulldogs postseason …

Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Ladd McConkey earns more rave reviews after acing his pro day workout

Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Georgia cornerback captain right on time: Kamari Lassiter will answer …

Mike Griffith
Leave a Comment