Next Generation: Georgia freshman Tyler Williams is the prototype for a future NFL first-round wide receiver

This is the 12th installment of a DawgNation series featuring the “Next Generation” of Georgia football players from the 2023 class. 4-star Tyler Williams wound up rated as the nation’s No. 18 WR and the No. 91 overall prospect on the 247Sports Composite. On3 has him as the No. 17 WR and the No. 93 recruit nationally on its Industry Ranking scale. ========================================== The Tyler Williams recruiting story offered up some amazing storylines.

The 4-star WR is listed at 6 feet, 3 inches and 205 pounds on the Georgia football roster. He has the size, speed, length and ball skills to qualify as the prototype for what a future first-rounder looks like as a freshman in college. “I chose Georgia because they really felt they could take my game to a whole another level and I was really excited by that,” Williams said back on September 27 on the day he chose UGA. He was the highest-rated WR signee for the Bulldogs since the 2020 class. That was the haul that brought in three top 75 overall national prospects to town with Jermaine Burton, Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint and Arian Smith.

Smith actually came out of the same Lakeland High School program that Williams played for. He hosted Williams on visits a few times in Athens. “When it came down to it, I was looking at how he transitioned from high school to now,” Williams said of Smith. “He’s a totally different receiver. His route running is way better. He’s bigger and stronger and faster. That was a big part of my decision. He and I are the same. We are fast receivers, but we really weren’t really efficient in our games and our craft and now we are. When it came down to looking at his progression in him from when coach [Bryan McClendon] got there to now, he progressed a lot.” Williams was a McClendon recruiting priority. The word was BMac was on the phone calling Williams before he was officially announced as the Georgia receivers coach. The All-American from Lakeland High was one of those prospects that warrant a call in a coach’s first hour on the job.

Georgia didn’t begin recruiting Williams seriously until McClendon was on board. That offer didn’t even come until the February after his junior year. When he took his first unofficial visit to UGA that spring, the seeds were planted. The Williams family pretty much knew he was going to wind up a ‘Dawg. The ‘Dawgs beat out Clemson, Florida, Miami and South Carolina for this decision, among others. “A lot of people thought it came down to Miami and Georgia, but it came down to Georgia and South Carolina,” Williams said last fall. He had a message for DawgNation on his commitment day. “You guys are getting a hard-working hungry player,” he said. “Trying to win another championship with however I can contribute to that. Just know that over the course of the next four years, you will be getting another championship again.” That statement came before the ‘Dawgs went back-to-back after pummeling TCU in January.