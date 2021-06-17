2021 U.S. Open features 8 Georgia Bulldogs in the field

Georgia has long had a successful golf program thanks to the direction of Chris Haack. Thanks in part to the steady pipeline of former Bulldogs heading to the highest levels of golf, the Georgia program will be well represented at this week’s U.S. Open.

A total of eight former Georgia golfers will be in the field this week at Torrey Pines in La Jolla, Calif. This is the first time the course has hosted the US Open since Tiger Woods’ iconic win back in 2008.