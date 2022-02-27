Matthew Boling wins SEC Commissioner’s Trophy, leads record-breaking Georgia relay team at league meet
Boling won his first SEC indoor title in the 60 meters (6.64 seconds) after taking second-place in the long jump at the event.
Georgia’s school-record time in the 4 x 100 relay came after Boling sprinted out with a 45.51 split to put the Bulldogs out front. Caleb Cabanaugh (45.37), Bryce McCray (46.77) and Elija Godwin (44.95) followed as UGA finished in 3:02.59 to slip past Florida (3:02.61).
Junior Kyle Garland won the heptathlon for the third consecutive year at the vent in College Station, Texas, and junior Ana da Silva set a school record in the shot put, earning a bronze medal in the process.
Garland, from Philadelphia, is one of only two competitors to win three SEC heptathlon crowns, joining former Georgia track star Garrett Scantling (2013).
The Georgia women finished ninth at the event, with da Silva making the most of her first SEC meet.
A native of Brazil, daSilva transferred in from Barton Community College. DaSilva’s impressive throw of 17.52 meters/57-5.75 also ranks in the top 10 in the nation this season.
1. Arkansas (86)
2. Florida (77)
3. Alabama (71)
4. Kentucky (64)
5. Ole Miss (59)
6. Tennessee (50)