Matthew Boling wins SEC Commissioner’s Trophy, leads record-breaking Georgia relay team at league meet

Boling won his first SEC indoor title in the 60 meters (6.64 seconds) after taking second-place in the long jump at the event.

Georgia’s school-record time in the 4 x 100 relay came after Boling sprinted out with a 45.51 split to put the Bulldogs out front. Caleb Cabanaugh (45.37), Bryce McCray (46.77) and Elija Godwin (44.95) followed as UGA finished in 3:02.59 to slip past Florida (3:02.61).

Junior Kyle Garland won the heptathlon for the third consecutive year at the vent in College Station, Texas, and junior Ana da Silva set a school record in the shot put, earning a bronze medal in the process.