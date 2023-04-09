Georgia takes Arkansas’ series, but SEC lead and sweep slip away

The Bulldogs (31-8, 11-3 SEC) jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the SEC Network-televised game before a crowd of 3,260 — the second largest crowd in Bogle Park history.

Georgia softball had another SEC road sweep in its sights at Top 10 Arkansas before the Razorbacks slipped away with a 4-3 walk-off victory in Fayetteville.

Macy, with runners on first and second and UGA clinging to a 3-2 lead with one out, fanned the next two batters to escape the jam.

Arkansas tied the game in the bottom of the sixth inning with a solo home run, breaking a string of 19 batters Macy had faced in the series without giving up a hit.

Still, Georgia appeared back in position to win the game in the top of the seventh.

The Bulldogs had runners on first and third with no outs after Jaiden Fields and Davis came through with back-to-back singles.

But then Kuma took a called third strike -- only the fourth time in 106 at-bats she had struck out -- and Sydney Chambley hit into a double play to end the inning.

Suddenly, the momentum shifted with the 3,000-plus Arkansas fans calling their beloved Hogs.