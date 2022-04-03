Georgia softball shocks Alabama in Tuscaloosa, 5-3 win snaps 8-game streak against Tide

The No. 15-ranked Bulldogs (31-5, 5-2) will look for another win against the No. 4-ranked Crimson Tide (29-5, 6-4) in a 4. p.m. game on Sunday (TV: SEC Network).

The Georgia softball team shocked the SEC’s top-ranked softball team in Tuscaloosa on Saturday by a 5-3 count, snapping what had been an 8-game losing streak against Alabama dating back to 2018..

Georgia sophomore Madison Kerpics (12-2), a Suwanee product who attended Wesleyan School went the distance in the circle.

Kerpics, emerging as one of the top pitchers in the nation, went all seven innings and allowed three runs on six hits while fanning six.

Redshirt junior Jaiden Fields, from Harrison High School in Kennesaw, had two hits to pace the Bulldogs’ eight-hit attack.

Sydney Kuma’s two-run home run in the sixth inning turned out to be the game-winner for a UGA team that’s won nine of its last 10 games.

“I’m really proud of our team,” first-year Georgia coach Tony Baldwin said.

“I thought we were competitive and stayed present the entire game. Madison [Kerpics] was outstanding and in control for seven innings.”