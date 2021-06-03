Georgia softball falls to Oklahoma State in WCWS opener, 3-2

Georgia softball fell agonizingly short in its Women’s College World Series opener on Thursday, losing 3-2 to Oklahoma State at Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City. The Bulldogs had runners on second and third in the top of the seventh inning with one out, but their comeback bid fell short, as they were were unable to push the tying run across the plate against former ACC pitcher of the year and Oklahoma State transfer pitcher Carrie Eberle.

Georgia will play No. 1-ranked Oklahoma at noon on Saturday in an elimination game. The Bulldogs split a doubleheader with the Sooners in Athens earlier this season. Oklahoma State struck first in the bottom of the third inning when Chyenne Factor drove a 1-2, two-out pitch over the centerfield fence to make it 2-0. Avery Hobson opened the inning with an infield single of Mary Wilson-Avant, who prior to Factor’s blast had thrown 26 consecutive scoreless innings. The Bulldogs cut the lead in half in the top of the sixth when Sara Mosely delivered a two-out RBI single to right field, scoring Sydney Kuma from second. Kuma reached on a one-out single and advanced to second on Lacy Fincher’s groundout to the pitcher. Oklahoma State, however, wasn’t finished. Former Georgia player Alysen Febrey came through with an RBI single in the bottom of the sixth inning to score Kelly Naomi. The Cowgirls were playing for the run, using a sacrifice bunt to get Naomi to second after she had singled to start the inning.

The Bulldogs’ biggest setback came in the top of the fifth . Sydney Chambley reached on a fielder’s choice after Jayda Kearney singled to open the top of the fifth inning, and when Jaiden Fields was hit by a pitch the Bulldogs had runners on first and second. Payden Bordeau delivered a right-side grounder that went off the glove of Febrey at first base and trickled into right field, setting the decisive play in motion. Chambley and third base-coach Lu Harris-Champer appeared to miscommunicate, leading to Chambley to hesitate before digging for the plate in an attempt to beat the throw home from Hayley Busby, Busby, one of four transfers in the Oklahoma State lineup, delivered a perfect strike and catcher Reagan Wright — another transfer — successfully blocked the plate. Chambley went wide, but her reach slide missed the mark and Wright applied the tag for the second out of the inning.

UGA stil had runners on second and third, but Ellie Armistead was unable to get the ball out of the infield, grounding out to short to end the inning.

UGA News