Georgia freshman Kylie Macy throws perfect game, Bulldogs blast Bryant, top North Carolina

ATHENS — Georgia freshman softball pitcher Kylie Macy delivered the Bulldogs’ first perfect game in more than six years on Friday night at Jack Turner Stadium. Macy’s gem came during a five-inning win for Georgia (12-2) over Bryant (0-2). The 18-year-old former Atlanta Vipers and Grayson High School star maintained her poise and focus despite long expanses between innings as her teammates run-ruled Bryant 18-0 in the Georgia Classic Tournament. “I definitely thought about it, but when I was out there pitching, I was trying not to think about it,” said Macy, who fanned 13 of the 15 batters she faced.

“I really just try and get ahead with the first pitch because once you get behind, that’s when it goes downhill.” First-year Georgia coach Tony Baldwin said it was all about Macy’s confidence. “She was on the attack the whole game, (and) she was filling up the strike zone and trusting her stuff,” Baldwin said.

“It was a good matchup for her today, but she throws a really good rise ball.” Macy had 116 wins in four seasons at Grayson High School and led the Rams to four-straight regional championships. While with the famed Vipers program, Macy was the winning pitcher in the first-ever Wilson Invite Fast Pitch Championship last season. Mackenzie Miles , Dawgnation