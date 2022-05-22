Georgia softball survives Saturday but faces elimination games at powerful Duke
Georgia softball pulled out of its late-season slump on the brink of elimination late Saturday night, but the Bulldogs have more work to do in Durham, N.C.
Georgia snapped a four-game losing streak with wins over UMBC (6-3) and Liberty (7-2) after weather delays forced games that went deep into Saturday night and spilled over into early Sunday morning.
