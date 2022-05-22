Dawgnation Logo

Georgia softball survives Saturday but faces elimination games at powerful Duke

Georgia softball faces elimination on Sunday at Duke Softball Stadium in Durham, NC.. The Bulldogs need to win twice to advance to Super Regional play, likely in Los Angeles. (Photo by Mackenzie Miles)
Mackenzie Miles
@mikegriffith32
Posted

Georgia softball pulled out of its late-season slump on the brink of elimination late Saturday night, but the Bulldogs have more work to do in Durham, N.C.

Georgia snapped a four-game losing streak with wins over UMBC (6-3) and Liberty (7-2) after weather delays forced games that went deep into Saturday night and spilled over into early Sunday morning.

UGA News

NextGeorgia softball offense flames out against Liberty, Bulldogs face …
Leave a Comment