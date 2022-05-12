14 hits not enough for Georgia softball, Bulldogs eliminated at SEC tourney, await NCAA bracket
Georgia softball (40-16) pounded out 14 hits and five runs in its SEC Softball Tournament opener, but that wasn’t enough to overcome Ole Miss (39-16).
The No. 8-seed Rebels scored a 9-5 win over the No. 9-seed Bulldogs, chasing UGA staff ace Madison Kerpics (18-9) out of the circle by the end of the third inning.
Sophomore Jayda Kearney, coming off an SEC Player of the Week performance against the Rebels last week, was also 2-for-4 at the plate.
But Georgia couldn’t get the timely hits, with leadoff Savana Sikes going 0-for-5 and leaving 3 runners left on base in her at-bats.
Mosley and veteran Jaiden Fields also left 3 runners on base in their plate performances.
The lack of timely hitting put the Bulldogs in a bind, especially after Ole Miss put up six runs in the bottom of the third to take control of the game.
Former Georgia pitching great Chelsea Wilkinson was hired by first-year head coach Tony Baldwin to help the Bulldogs improve their pitching and increase the program’s ability to compete for championships.
