Dawgnation Logo

Georgia softball offense flames out against Liberty, Bulldogs face elimination in Duke regional

Georgia infielder Savana Sikes (1) during a game against Liberty at Duke Softball Stadium in Durham, NC., on Friday, May 20, 2022.(Photo by Mackenzie Miles)
Mackenzie Miles
@mikegriffith32
Posted

A veteran Georgia softball team is on the brink of postseason elimination after suffering a 2-0 upset loss to Liberty on Friday at the Duke Regional in Durham, N.C.

First-year UGA coach Tony Baldwin said his talented SEC team fought hard against the Atlanta Sun Conference champs, but the Flames’ pitcher and coaching “did a good job keeping us off balance.”

UGA News

NextPerry Waddell: An unsung hero of Georgia track and field
Leave a Comment