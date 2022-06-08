Georgia names new men’s and women’s swimming coaches after retirement of Jack Bauerle

After the news of long-time swimming & diving head coach Jack Bauerle’s retirement, Georgia athletic director Josh Brooks did not take long to find replacements for the legendary coach. Georgia announced on Wednesday that Neil Versfeld will be the head coach of the men’s program and Stefanie Williams Moreno will be the head coach of the women’s program.

Diving head coach Chris Colwill will remain in his role and work with both programs. Related: Globally renowned Georgia swim coach Jack Bauerle says ‘It’s time,’ announces retirement Versfeld and Williams Moreno have both been serving as assistant coaches at Georgia in recent years. Versfeld has been the associate head coach for the past three seasons. “I am humbled and honored to be named the head coach of the Georgia Men’s Swimming and Diving team,” Versfeld said in a statement. “I am incredibly grateful to Jere Morehead, Josh Brooks, and Darrice Griffin for this opportunity, and to Jack Bauerle for his mentorship and leadership over the past two decades. I could not be more excited to build upon Jack’s legacy in this next chapter.” Williams Moreno has been with the program for the past 10 years, serving as the associate head coach for the previous four seasons. Like Verseld, Williams Moreno swam for Georgia during their collegiate careers.

“As both an athlete and coach, the University of Georgia and its athletic department have significantly impacted who I am today,” Williams Moreno said. “I am excited for the opportunity and challenge of continuing the proud tradition of Georgia Women’s Swimming and Diving established under Jack Bauerle.” Bauerle was hired to run the women’s program in 1979, beginning a run that saw him win seven national championships. He also took over the men’s program in 1983. He was the longest-tenured coach in Georgia history. He also coached in multiple Olympics, including serving as the head coach of the women’s side for the 2008 Olympics. “With the retirement of a coaching legend such as Jack Bauerle, we thought it was an opportune time to make some organizational changes that will bolster our tremendous swimming and diving program,” Georgia Athletic Director Josh Brooks said. “Dividing the two programs gives our new head coaches an opportunity to create synergy with their individual teams and support our student-athletes with focused attention. “We are incredibly grateful to have two of the best collegiate swimmers our program has ever produced, ready, willing, and able to carry on the phenomenal tradition of Georgia Swimming and Diving. Both Stefanie and Neil have been integral in our team’s success during their tenures, and I am excited to see how our teams continue to excel under their new leadership.”

UGA News