Georgia hires USC national championship track and field coach Caryl Smith Gilbert

ATHENS — Georgia has announced the hiring of Caryl Smith Gilbert as its new track & field head coach less than 90 minutes after announcing it had parted ways with Petros Kyprianou. Gilbert led the USC women’s team to the 2021 NCAA Outdoor National Championship and the Trojans’ men’s team to a fifth-place finish. Georgia, by comparison, finished third in the women’s championships and eighth in the men’s. RELATED: UGA parts ways with Petros Kyprianou after Top 10 finishes

Gilbert becomes the first female to coach a men’s sports program in UGA history. “I am thankful for the opportunity to lead the University of Georgia’s Cross Country and Track & Field program,” Smith Gilbert said in the school release. “When I spoke to Josh [Brooks], I was immediately impressed with his vision and passion for Georgia Athletics and track and field. I’m thankful to President [Jere] Morehead and Josh for leading the way, and opening doors for women and particularly women of color.

“It’s an honor to be Georgia’s first female head coach of a men’s sport. I firmly believe we can continue to build upon UGA’s strong program and compete for and win SEC and National Championships. I am excited to get started in Athens.” Brooks made it clear he has championship expectations for track & field just like every other sport, even though UGA’s Spec Towns Track puts Georgia at a big disadvantage in recruiting and from the standpoint of attracting spectators. Kyprianou had made it known he felt the Bulldogs and Lady Bulldogs were overdue for an updated facility that would enable them to train and compete in facilities on par with other SEC schools.