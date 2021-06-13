Georgia hires USC national championship track and field coach Caryl Smith Gilbert
ATHENS — Georgia has announced the hiring of Caryl Smith Gilbert as its new track & field head coach less than 90 minutes after announcing it had parted ways with Petros Kyprianou.
Gilbert led the USC women’s team to the 2021 NCAA Outdoor National Championship and the Trojans’ men’s team to a fifth-place finish. Georgia, by comparison, finished third in the women’s championships and eighth in the men’s.
Gilbert becomes the first female to coach a men’s sports program in UGA history.
“I am thankful for the opportunity to lead the University of Georgia’s Cross Country and Track & Field program,” Smith Gilbert said in the school release.
“When I spoke to Josh [Brooks], I was immediately impressed with his vision and passion for Georgia Athletics and track and field. I’m thankful to President [Jere] Morehead and Josh for leading the way, and opening doors for women and particularly women of color.
“It’s an honor to be Georgia’s first female head coach of a men’s sport. I firmly believe we can continue to build upon UGA’s strong program and compete for and win SEC and National Championships. I am excited to get started in Athens.”
Brooks made it clear he has championship expectations for track & field just like every other sport, even though UGA’s Spec Towns Track puts Georgia at a big disadvantage in recruiting and from the standpoint of attracting spectators.
Kyprianou had made it known he felt the Bulldogs and Lady Bulldogs were overdue for an updated facility that would enable them to train and compete in facilities on par with other SEC schools.
Brooks said when he was hired he wanted UGA to compete in all sports, and he followed up in an interview with DawgNation saying that the administration looks closely at its role in how competitive each respective sport can become.
“I am thrilled to welcome Caryl Smith Gilbert to the University of Georgia,” Brooks said. “She is a phenomenal coach, skilled motivator and strong leader who will make our entire program better. Caryl exudes energy and passion that resonates with student-athletes, recruits and colleagues.
“At UGA we aim to win championships in every sport, and she leads and coaches with the integrity, tenacity and toughness that aligns perfectly with our mission.”
Smith Gilbert has guided USC to two of the last three NCAA Outdoor National Championships in women’s track. The Trojans’ men’s team finished in the top-five four of the last seven championships
This past season marked Smith Gilbert’s eighth leading USC’s men’s and women’s track programs at Southern Cal. She also led the women’s team to a 2018 NCAA Outdoor National Championship, earning the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association Women’s National Coach of the Year honor. The Trojans’ men’s squad finished second at the NCAA indoor championships that same season.