Georgia’s Matthew Boling, Karel Tilga prolific at men’s national meet, women’s team leads entering final day

ATHENS — Georgia junior Karel Tilga won the national championship in the decathlon and Matthew Boling scored in three events to lead the Bulldogs’ men’s team to an eighth-place finish in the NCAA Outdoor Championships. It’s the fifth Top 10 finish for the Georgia men’s track & field team since 2014. LSU won the meet with 84 points, with Oregon (53), North Carolina A&T (35), Florida (34.5) and USC (33) rounding out of the top five. UGA receiver Arian Smith ran the lead leg and Boling anchored for the Bulldogs’ 400-meter relay team, which set a school record (38.54) en route to a second-place finish on Friday. It was Georgia’s top finish in the event since the 1984 Bulldogs won the national championship with a time of 39.39.

In his final event on Friday, Boling took fifth in the 200 meters, running a time of 20.48 seconds. Boling made school history with his three All-American certificates in the outdoor sprints, matching a feat that’s only been accomplished once before, by Mel Lattany in 1981. Earlier this week Tilga, a native of Tartu, Estonia, became just the third man in history to sweep the combined events at the NCAAs in the same year. Tilga also won the national heptathlon championship in March.