Georgia track star Matthew Boling keeps Olympic dreams alive, advances to 200 semis
ATHENS — Georgia track and field star Matthew Boling kept his Tokyo Olympics dream alive at the U.S Olympic Track & Field Trials at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore.
Boling, a sophomore from Houston, finished second in his 200-meter heat with a time of 20.47 seconds. Boling’s time was the ninth-best overall.
Boling will advance to the 200-meter semifinals at 10:33 p.m. on Saturday looking to earn a spot on Team USA. Boling failed to qualify for the 100 meters last weekend.
Former Georgia track athlete Keenon Laine also advanced on Friday, clearing 7 feet, 2.25 inches to advance to the high jump finals. Laine’s Tokyo Olympic hopes will be pinned to the high jump finals at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday.