Georgia track star Matthew Boling keeps Olympic dreams alive, advances to 200 semis

ATHENS — Georgia track and field star Matthew Boling kept his Tokyo Olympics dream alive at the U.S Olympic Track & Field Trials at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore.

Boling, a sophomore from Houston, finished second in his 200-meter heat with a time of 20.47 seconds. Boling’s time was the ninth-best overall.

