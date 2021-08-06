Double ‘Dawg Gold: Former UGA star Shaunae Miller-Uibo repeats as Olympic champion
Her hair was blue, the medal was gold (again) and the blood still bleeds red and black, too.
Former UGA track star Shaunae Miller-Uibo took home the gold medal for the second consecutive Olympics in Tokyo, Japan, on Friday. She competed for her home nation of the Bahamas and set a national record with her personal-best time of 48.36 seconds.
