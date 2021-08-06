WATCH: Georgia players ready to attack 2021 fall camp
The start of the 2021 college football season is less than a month away. The Georgia Bulldogs are set to start fall camp today and it’s safe to say the players are ready to go.
The Georgia football Twitter account shared video of players arriving at check-in. It should be a difficult two weeks of camp before school starts, as the Bulldogs ready for the season-opener against Clemson.
Among some of the other topics discussed on Cover 4:
- Who needs to have a great fall camp?
- What are the big position battles to know?
- What happens at left tackle?
- Who will be the player everyone is talking about at the end of fall practice.
- Who are some of the key backups to know?
- What would be the best SEC schedule going forward?
- Should the SEC keep divisions?
- Which rivalries should be protected?
- Over/unders for various SEC teams
Cover 4 Live airs every Thursday night at 7:30 p.m. ET on DawgNation.com as well as the DawgNation social channels
