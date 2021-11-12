WATCH: Georgia football continues to make life miserable for Florida on recruiting front
Thursday was another bad day on the recruiting trail for the Florida Gators. They saw 4-star 2023 wide receiver Raymond Cottrell back off his commitment to the program. Cottrell is the No. 85 overall prospect in the 2023 recruiting cycle.
To make matters worse, Cottrell announced that he would now be committed to Florida’s biggest rival, Georgia.
On the heels of a 40-17 loss to South Carolina and the firing of defensive coordinator Todd Grantham, it has been a brutal stretch for Mullen and the Florida program. The Gators are now 4-5 on the season and heading in the wrong direction as Georgia continues to cement itself as the best team in the country.
The DawgNation team of Connor Riley, Jeff Sentell, Mike Griffith and Brandon Adams take a look at the state of the Georgia-Florida rivalry and what could possibly come next for Mullen.
Among some of the other topics discussed on this week’s Cover 4 Live
- What does Arian Smith’s injury mean for this Georgia passing offense?
- Which players can replace Smith?
- What is the plan for JT Daniels on Saturday?
- How will the Georgia defense attack the Tennessee offense?
- What does the College Football Playoff look like at the end of the season?
- How worried should Georgia be about Alabama?
Cover 4 Live airs every Thursday on the DawgNation home page
