The Georgia Bulldogs hold their first scrimmage of the 2021 season on Saturday and it will be a critical one for a number of Bulldogs. Georgia has some known entities, such as quarterback JT Daniels, defensive tackle Jordan Davis and linebacker Nakobe Dean. But there are a number of positions are up for grabs heading into the season.

The scrimmage offers up a chance for some young players to make a significant impression on the coaching staff ahead of the season-opener against Clemson. With that in mind, the DawgNation team examines one player each that needs to play well on Saturday. Brandon Adams: Adonai Mitchell Why: Mitchell was the unquestioned star of the spring game. Another strong performance from the freshman could be a further sign that he might be a real player in the Georgia passing game this season. Jeff Sentell: Carson Beck Why: Beck exited spring practice as the No. 2 quarterback, according to Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken. A big performance on Saturday will be key as he looks to keep Brock Vandagriff and Stetson Bennett at bay, while also inspiring confidence in the event that something happens to Daniels.

Related: Todd Monken provides clarity on Georgia football back-up quarterback battle Connor Riley: Tate Ratledge Why: Georgia needs to figure out who its best five offensive linemen are. This scrimmage will be a great chance for Ratledge to prove he is one of them. Ratledge got the start at right guard in the spring game and a strong showing could help put him in the starting lineup against Clemson. Mike Griffith: Sedrick Van Pran Why: Van Pran takes on an added importance following the injury to presumed starting center Warren Ericson. Chemistry for Van Pran will be key, and not just with Daniels. If Ericson’s injury doesn’t heal in time for the season-opener, Van Pran could be thrust into a starting role. WATCH: 4 players to watch ahead of Georgia football scrimmage

