On episode No. 2187 (April 22, 2024) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear why UGA will be adding even more offensive weapons when the season begins.

Georgia football podcast: 2 reasons why UGA’s offense could be even more explosive this fall

Beginning of the show: A look at a couple of soon-to-arrive additions to the UGA offense this summer that could make the unit even more explosive this fall.

15-minute mark: I discuss what Kirby Smart recently said about what’s next for his team as they transition out of spring practice.

20-minute mark: Former UGA All-American Jon Stinchcomb joins the show.

40-minute mark: Kaylee Mansell joins the show for a special addition of cruising around the SEC.

End of show: I share the Gator Hater Updater.