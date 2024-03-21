Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2165 (March 21 2024) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear why UGA fans should celebrate the 2025 SEC schedule.

2025 schedule is good news for UGA, problematic for SEC

Beginning of the show: A look at what to like and not like about the SEC’s 2025 schedule release.

15-minute mark: I discuss how UGA’s new team motto could impact the Bulldogs’ pursuit of another championship.

20-minute mark: Former UGA WR Terrence Edwards joins the show to address one of the most buzzed about players at UGA spring practice.

40-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including refuting a significant rumor that popped up around Alabama.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.