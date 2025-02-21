Georgia football podcast: 3 bold predictions for UGA in 2025

Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2395 (Feb. 21, 2025) of the podcast, Brandon Adams gives the bold predictions he has for Nate Frazier, KJ Bolden and Oscar Delp. With Brandon off this week we will shift into a Friday roundtable with Jeff Sentell, Connor Riley and Kaylee Mansell. We will hear their bold picks for 2025, who they think will challenge Georgia for the SEC and name their Mount Rushmore of DGDs.

16-minute mark: A look at why UGA can't quite replicate its 2021 defense.

16-minute mark: A look at why UGA can’t quite replicate its 2021 defense.

22-minute mark: With Brandon on vacation, Kaylee Mansell, Jeff Sentell and Connor Riley step in to give their bold predictions for 2025.

38-minute mark: We look at the teams that will challenge Georgia for the SEC crown.

56-minute mark: Our crew provides their Mount Rushmore of DGDs

65-minute mark: The Gator Hater Countdown.