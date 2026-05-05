Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2700 (May 5, 2026) of the podcast, host Brandon Adams dives into Gunner Stockton’s outlook for 2026 and where he can make improvement to be an elite QB. Plus, a look at Kirby Smart’s latest comments about the expanded College Football Playoff. Later, UGA insider Connor Riley and former UGA star Jake Fromm join the show.

3 reasons why Gunner Stockton could be college football’s top QB in 2026

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: Gunner Stockton’s outlook for 2026 and where he can make improvement to be an elite QB.

17-minute mark: I share a clip of Kirby Smart and his latest comments about expanding the College Football Playoff.

26-minute mark: DawgNation Insider Connor Riley joins the show

40-minute mark: I take a look at other college football headlines including takeaways from the Athletic’s profile of Curt Cignetti, and huge payouts for the Big Ten.

45-minute mark: Former UGA QB Jake Fromm joins the show.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.