Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. On episode No. 2470 (June 10, 2025) of the podcast, host Brandon Adams explains why UGA fans have a lot to look forward to this fall. Plus, a deep dive into UGA's latest commit. Later, DawgNation insiders Connor Riley and Jake Fromm stop by to discuss the latest UGA football news.

3 things that will make the 2025 season fun for UGA fans

Beginning of the show: I discuss why the upcoming season should provide plenty of opportunity for fans to focus on fun games and away from some of college athletics’ turmoil off the field.

15-minute mark: I discuss three-star offensive lineman Zach Lewis’ commitment to UGA.

20-minute mark: I remember a humorous moment from DawgNation Daily’s past when a then-SEC assistant gave Georgia some “bulletin board material” during a summer interview.

25-minute mark: DawgNation’s Connor Riley joins the show.

40-minute mark: I discuss some SEC headlines including how UGA’s stumble in the NCAA Regional opened the door for an improbable run to the College World Series for a mid-major program.

45-minute mark: Former UGA quarterback Jake Fromm joins the show.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.