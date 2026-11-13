Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2835 (Nov. 13, 2026) of the podcast, we discuss last night’s news that Drew Bobo is now questionable for the Georgia game. Brandon will have what little we know about the possible injury and how it could affect the Dawgs against Missouri on Saturday. Then our recruiting insider Jeff Sentell joins us right before heading to Florida to see UGA’s newest 5-star commit Mark Matthews in action and catch up with him on why he chose Georgia.

Another injury concern has emerged for UGA ahead of Missouri game

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: I discuss the latest on Georgia center Drew Bobo and address what his possible absence due to injury could mean for UGA’s offense against Missouri.

10-minute mark: DawgNation recruiting insider Jeff Sentell joins the show early today ahead of his trip to see new Bulldogs commit Mark Matthews play tonight.

20-minute mark: I share some expert analysis on what might have caused the usually-reliable Georgia kicker Peyton Woodring to recently miss some field goals.

30-minute mark: I share some final thoughts on the weekend’s top games.

40-minute mark: I have some fun with Indiana coach Curt Cignetti, who might have taken a veiled shot at Georgia on social media this week.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.