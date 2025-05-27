Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2460 (May 27, 2025) of the podcast, host Brandon Adams explains why Kirby Smart was the unanimous vote for college football’s best coach. Plus, Greg Sankey faces questions about the latest CFP expansion. Later, DawgNation insiders Connor Riley and Jake Fromm joins the show to talk about the latest UGA football news.

CBS explains why Kirby Smart is ‘king’ of college football coaches

Beginning of the show: I discuss Kirby Smart being the unanimous selection from CBS’ panel of writers as college football’s top coach.

10-minute mark: I share some volatile clips from SEC commissioner Greg Sankey on the topic of College Football Playoff expansion.

15-minute mark: I briefly preview the Diamond Dawgs path to the College World Series beginning with NCAA Regional play on Friday.

25-minute mark: DawgNation’s Connor Riley joins the show.

40-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including some of the league’s other coaches earning high marks from CBS.

45-minute mark: Former UGA quarterback Jake Fromm joins the show.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.