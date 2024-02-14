Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2139(Feb. 14, 2024) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear why the downfall of the Alabama dynasty should be celebrated. Plus, DawgNation insider joins the show. Later, a preview of UGA’s top competitors for the 2024 season.

UGA fans should enjoy the drama playing out with key rival

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: A look at why Alabama fans have been accused of “panicking” and a discussion about why UGA fans are enjoying it so much.

15-minute mark: I discuss a cool artifact now in the possession of Mecole Hardman after his Super Bowl expoits on Sunday.

20-minute mark: DawgNation’s Mike Griffith joins the show to discuss the reported departure of Scott Cochran from UGA.

40-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including ESPN updating its way-too-early top 25.

End of show: I award some Golden Shoe winners and share the Gator Hater Updater.