Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. On episode No. 2134(Feb. 7, 2024) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear why this signing day may not look like previous ones and get a glance at Georgia quarterback Carson Beck's new ride.

Georgia football podcast: UGA gearing up for quiet National Signing Day?

Beginning of the show: I take a look at the things that matter for Georgia on what’s expected to be a quiet National Signing Day.

15-minute mark: I explain why some of the stuff related to Carson Beck’s new vehicle might have been misinterpreted.

20-minute mark: Former UGA QB Jake Fromm joins the show.

40-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including Tennessee losing in court to the NCAA.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.