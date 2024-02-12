Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2137(Feb. 12, 2024) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear why this signing day may not look like previous ones and get a glance at Georgia quarterback Carson Beck’s new ride.

Georgia football podcast: UGA fans celebrate Mecole Hardman’s magical Super Bowl moment

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: A look at a fun Super Bowl, incuding the role Mecole Hardman played in the Chiefs’ win.

15-minute mark: I discuss why expectations for UGA will be a little lower this year from oddsmakers.

20-minute mark: Former UGA All-American Jon Stinchcomb joins the show.

40-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including the controversy surrounding Alabama’s new offensive coordinator leaving for the NFL.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.