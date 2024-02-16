Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2151(Feb. 16, 2024) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear why freshman CB Ellis Robinson could be the most impactful player of the 2024 class. Later, DawgNation recruiting insider Jeff Sentell joins the program.

ESPN touts 5-star freshman as ‘instant-impact’ player for UGA

Beginning of the show: A look at what ESPN recently said about Ellis Robinson and the impact he could make this season.

15-minute mark: I discuss a familiar name to UGA recruiting observers who just entered the transfer portal.

20-minute mark: DawgNation recruiting insider Jeff Sentell joins the show.

40-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including new details about the EA Sports college football video game.

End of show: I award some Golden Shoe winners and share the Gator Hater Updater.