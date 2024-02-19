Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2152(Feb. 19, 2024) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear the latest national media praises on Carson Beck. Later, former UGA OL Jon Stinchcomb joins the show.

Georgia football podcast: UGA earns high marks for aggressive offseason move

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: A look at some praise for UGA’s hire of Travaris Robinson as co-defensive coordinator.

Five-minute mark: I discuss a recent comment from a PFF writer about Carson Beck having already surpassed Stetson Bennett.

15-minute mark: I discuss the three former UGA players projected to go in the first round of an ESPN writer’s mock draft.

20-minute mark: Former UGA All-American Jon Stinchcomb joins the show.

40-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including some hype building around Tennessee QB Nico Iamaleava.

50-minute mark: Kaylee Mansell returns for Kaylee’s Corner.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.