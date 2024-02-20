Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2153(Feb. 20, 2024) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear the latest national media praises on Carson Beck. Later, the debut of the DawgNation roundtable.

Georgia football podcast: Carson Beck can achieve rare level of success for UGA in 2024

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

We’re doing something a little different with this episode of DawgNation Daily. We’re bringing on our normal contributors -- Connor Riley, Jeff Sentell and Mike Griffith -- for what we’re calling our DawgNation Roundtable.

Our topics for discussion today begin with why UGA QB Carson Beck’s decision to return for his senior year could make history for himself and the Bulldogs.