Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2154(Feb. 21, 2024) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear the obstacles UGA will have to overcome for the upcoming season. Later, another edition of the DawgNation roundtable.

Georgia football podcast: A closer look at what might be UGA’s toughest task in 2024

Today the DawgNation Roundtable returns to address several new topics related to UGA football in 2024 -- including how to replace one of the most prolific players in program history, Brock Bowers.

Other topics include:

The UGA freshmen we’re most excited to see.

The biggest game on UGA’s 2024 schedule

And a continuation of our look at the projected win totals for some of the SEC’s top teams.