Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2150 (Feb. 29, 2024) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear why Zion Logue believes UGA’s defense will be just fine in 2024 and why he wasn’t impressed with Michigan’s championship team.

Georgia football podcast: Former UGA captain says 2024 DL will be ‘scary sight to see’

Beginning of the show: I share commentary from Zion Logue praising the outlook for UGA’s defensive line in 2024.

15-minute mark: I discuss Logue’s thoughts on what would’ve happened if UGA had played Michigan in the national championship game, and why Bulldogs fans should be frustrated that college football has been slow to recognize the obvious truth that the SEC is a superior league to the other conferences it has competed with during the CFP era.

20-minute mark: Former UGA WR Terrence Edwards joins the show.

40-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including massive change potentially on the way for the CFP format and National Signing Day.

45-minute mark: Former UGA QB Jake Fromm joins the show.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.