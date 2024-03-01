Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2151 (March 1, 2024) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear what Kirby Smart wants to establish most this spring and what the Dawgs have to say at the NFL combine.

Georgia football podcast: UGA fans will love Kirby Smart’s simple message to NFL scouts

Beginning of the show: A look at what Kirby Smart says to NFL scouts who are concerned with the lack of quality offensive and defensive linemen around college football.

15-minute mark: A recap of notable moments from former UGA players’ press conferences at the NFL scouting combine.

20-minute mark: DawgNation recruiting insider Jeff Sentell joins the show.

50-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including a radical proposed change to the College Football Playoff format.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.